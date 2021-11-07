Football: S'pore captain Hariss Harun tests positive for Covid-19, ruled out of Dubai training camp

SINGAPORE - The Lions’ preparations for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup have been hit after national skipper Hariss Harun tested positive for Covid-19.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced the news on Sunday (Nov 7), a day before the squad were due to fly to Dubai for a 10-day training camp.

In a media statement, the FAS said Hariss had tested positive after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test earlier in the week, and had since been placed in isolation. His condition will be monitored further.

Even though the 30-year-old had been part of a centralised training camp with the rest of the squad since Oct 25, the FAS stated that all the other players and backroom staff have been undergoing daily antigen rapid tests, which have turned up negative results.

“The contingent has also undertaken the pre-departure PCR test yesterday as part of the requirements before flying to Dubai on Monday, where they have all been cleared for the travel,” it said.

The FAS added it would continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the squad are prioritised as they continue their preparations for the Dec 5-Jan 1 Suzuki Cup, which will be staged in Singapore.

Hariss has been on the mend from a quadriceps injury he picked up on the final day of the Singapore Premier League on Oct 10, and will be one of the Lions’ most important players as they look to add to their four regional titles and first since 2012.

The training camp in Dubai runs from Monday till Nov 17.

In the gulf, they will play world No. 96 side Kyrgyzstan on Thursday in an official 'A' international - where each side is limited to six substitutions and appearances count towards caps - before playing the Morocco 'A' side in an unofficial friendly match on Nov 16.