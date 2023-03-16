Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 4)

Zharfan Rohaizad (Lion City Sailors)

On paper, it seemed like Lion City Sailors strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win over Geylang International. In reality, Geylang were the dominant side and registered a total of 17 shots on goal. Zharfan played a pivotal role in making sure nothing went past him - recording eight saves - to keep the Sailors in the game and deliver their first clean sheet of the season.

Bill Mamadou (Lion City Sailors)

Bill only played 45 minutes before he was substituted due to an injury concern, but his outstanding performance was enough to earn himself a spot in this week’s team. He was instrumental in starting the move for the Sailors’ first goal, dribbling out of pressure to find a forward pass for teammate Diego Lopes. Off the ball, the 21-year-old maintained his positional discipline as a right-back and warded off the threat of Geylang’s Iqbal Hussain.

Shakir Hamzah (Tanjong Pagar United)

Tanjong Pagar United were beaten 2-1 by Brunei DPMM but can take heart from a superb defensive display from their captain. Shakir also produced the assist for the Jaguars’ opening goal - with a whipped cross into the penalty box - and often kept DPMM on the backfoot with his defence-splitting passes. Even when Tanjong Pagar went down to 10 men, Shakir defended valiantly.

Milos Zlatkovic (Tampines Rovers)

Since signing from Serbian side FK Dinamo Vranje, Zlatkovic has fit into Tampines’ possession-based system seamlessly. On Tuesday, the left-footed centre-back repeatedly found passes into midfield and swept up loose balls to ensure the Stags were not left exposed on the counter-attack. The 26-year-old was key in a commanding 3-1 win over Balestier Khalsa.

Faris Ramli (Tampines Rovers)

Scoring his fourth goal in as many games, Faris has made the right-winger position his own since signing from Lion City Sailors. The 30-year-old constantly threw defenders off guard with his trickery and dazzling dribbling skills. Latching onto the end of a cross from teammate Irfan Najeeb, Faris bagged his first headed goal of the season and opened the floodgates for a convincing Tampines win.

Diego Lopes (Lion City Sailors)

After an early penalty miss, Lopes made amends just minutes later by setting up Hafiz Nor for the Sailors’ opening goal. The Brazilian playmaker, utilised as a false nine, then followed it up with a well-timed finish from teammate Christopher van Huizen’s cutback. The 28-year-old was a lively figure throughout the match and was chief in helping his side escape Geylang’s aggressive press.

Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines Rovers)

Nakamura’s role for Tampines transcends goals and assists, as he is the fulcrum that connects defence and attack. The Japanese playmaker perceives the game one step ahead of his opponents and against Balestier, he helped the Stags consistently advance the ball into dangerous areas.

Daniel Goh (Balestier Khalsa)

Enjoying a fine start to the season, Goh scored his second goal of the season against Tampines. While Balestier were mostly defending in their own half and struggled to gain a foothold in proceedings, the 23-year-old winger was an outlet for Peter de Roo’s side to relieve pressure and made the most of his limited opportunities.

Seia Kunori (Albirex Niigata)

With a goal each in stoppage time of both halves, Kunori’s double sealed an all-important 2-0 victory for Albirex Niigata over Hougang United. Lining up as a support striker in a 4-4-2 system, the Kansai University graduate combined well with veteran teammate Tadanari Lee and was clinical in front of goal while his teammates struggled to convert similar chances.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines Rovers)

Last season’s top scorer with 35 league goals, Kopitovic picked up where he left off with a brace against Balestier. The 27-year-old made use of his 1.89m-tall frame to hold off defenders and impose himself on the game. Besides his goals, Kopitovic worked hard to harry Balestier’s defenders and forced them to relinquish the ball on numerous occasions.

Andrey Varankow (Brunei DPMM)

With a quick swivel and a perfectly placed shot, Varankow’s goal helped DPMM draw level with Tanjong Pagar before the Bruneian side went on to win the match. The 34-year-old Belarusian may not be the same player as he was four years ago - when he won the league’s golden boot award in 2019 - but he has certainly adapted his game to make up for his less-robust physique.