Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 3)

Kenji Rusydi (Tanjong Pagar United)

With three teams – Albirex Niigata, Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United – all keeping clean sheets this matchweek, Rusydi was a stand-out performer with five saves to help the Jaguars to their first win of the season against a resurgent Geylang International.

Ryo Takahashi (Albirex Niigata)

With Lion City Sailors reduced to 10-man in the first half, Albirex right-back Takahashi capitalised on the extra space afforded to notch his first league goal of the season. The industrious 22-year-old was a constant threat and also created Albirex’s first goal with a driven cross that was turned in by Sailors’ Lionel Tan.

Faizal Roslan (Tanjong Pagar United)

Facing his former club, Faizal put in a resolute defensive performance helped his new side keep their first clean sheet of the season. Up against Geylang’s Yushi Yamaya, the 27-year-old held his ground and neutralised the Japanese forward’s threat from the right flank.

Koki Kawachi (Albirex Niigata)

Kawachi expertly marshalled the danger of Sailors talisman Kodai Tanaka and subsequently substitute Shawal Anuar. The 22-year-old centre-back is already off the mark with a league debut goal against Young Lions in matchweek 1 and has now proven his ability to deliver at both ends of the pitch.

Naufal Ilham (Tanjong Pagar United)

Making his first league start of the season, Naufal was deployed as a right-centre-back in a 3-5-2 formation. Traditionally a winger, the 20-year-old adapted well to an unfamiliar position and was instrumental in the Jaguars’ superb defensive performance.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier Khalsa)

Not only did Taniguchi become the first player this season to score three goals in a game, but he also recorded a perfect hat-trick. He scored with his head, right and left foot to inspire Balestier to a stunning 4-3 comeback win against 10-man Brunei DPMM.

Blake Ricciuto (Tanjong Pagar United)

A constant in Tanjong Pagar’s midfield, Ricciuto scored his first goal of the season with a header after a well-timed run into the box. The Australian contributed at both ends of the pitch and was crucial in organising Tanjong Pagar’s midfield block to stifle Geylang.

Kaisei Ogawa (Albirex Niigata)

Ogawa scored a delightful free-kick in the second half to seal all three points for Albirex’s 4-0 win against Sailors. Never afraid to demand the ball in a tightly packed midfield, the 22-year-old was the creative spark the White Swans needed to connect defence and attack.

Shuto Komaki (Albirex Niigata)

Although Komaki was replaced at the half-time interval, the 22-year-old picked up his first assist of the season by setting up Takahashi’s goal. The former Tokyo FC winger had fans on the edge of their seats courtesy of his silky dribbling.

Azwan Ali (Brunei DPMM)

Azwan showed his astute reading of the game with a finely taken goal against Balestier Khalsa. Even when Brunei DPMM went down to 10-man, the veteran captain worked tirelessly to cover for his teammates and fearlessly drove at defenders when in possession.

Faris Ramli (Tampines Rovers)

Since moving to Tampines, Faris has been in inspired form - scoring one goal in each of his three league appearances. Deployed by head coach Gavin Lee as a right-winger, the 30-year-old has adapted well at his new club and was the standout performer from the Stags’ 3-0 win against Young Lions.