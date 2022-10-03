Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 25)

Takahiro Koga (Albirex Niigata)

In a gameweek when Hougang United's Mukundan Maran, Tampines Rovers' Syazwan Buhari and Geylang International's Zaiful Nizam pulled out the stops in goal, the vote goes to Koga, who returned to form to make four big saves to salvage a draw against the Cheetahs in what could be a defining moment in the title race.

Raihan Rahman (Tanjong Pagar United)

In a match where Young Lions did not pose much threat, Raihan stood out for another two assists - taking his tally to an impressive eight assists as a centre-back. It is also the fourth consecutive match in which he has created goals for his teammates, as the Jaguars continue their resurgence.

Joshua Pereira (Geylang International)

After earning his first two Singapore caps, the 24-year-old put another assured performance in the heart of defence alongside Rio Sakuma. Pereira could even have capped a solid game with the matchwinner and his first goal in Geylang colours, if not for Syazwan's heroics.

Nazhiim Harman (Hougang United)

The unheralded centre-back had a solid game alongside Anders Aplin and kept Albirex's twin terrors Kodai Tanaka and Ilhan Fandi quiet for most of the match. Nazhiim did not over-complicate his job requirements - hassle, tackle, head and clear, the 23-year-old ticked all the boxes.

Daniel Goh (Balestier Khalsa)

Ever so enterprising, the 23-year-old finally looks like he is adding confidence and end product to his game. Followed up on his own header that was saved to give Balestier the lead against the Sailors, the livewire was then tagged by Hariss Harun, who was sent off late on.

Umar Akhbar (Geylang)

A defensive midfielder who will not feature much in the highlights, but does the dirty job well. Umar may be shot shy, but he covers every blade of grass trying to win possession for his team with his incessant pressing and tough tackling.

Ho Wai Loon (Balestier)

Another player who seems stoked by a Lions call-up, Ho was credited with two assists in the Tigers' wild 5-3 win over SPL champions Lion City Sailors, but did more than that as he bossed the midfield in wet conditions against star-studded opponents.

Amirul Haikal (Tampines Rovers)

When Geylang started to impose themselves with a flurry of late chances, Amirul, who was already having a fine game at left-back, was alert to the danger and produced a fine clearance off the line to secure a point for the Stags and keep them in pole position to finish third.

Ryoya Taniguchi (Balestier)

The ninth player to score a hat-trick this season, Taniguchi couldn't have picked a bigger team to notch his treble against. The pick of the bunch was a left-footed rocket that arrowed straight into the top corner.

Reo Nishiguchi (Tanjong Pagar)

He may be running out of games to barge his way into the Golden Boot race but that didn't stop the Japanese hitman from racking up five goals in the Jaguars 8-1 thumping over the Young Lions to reach 25 goals, four away from Kopitovic, and keep his team in the top half.

Tadanari Lee (Albirex)

The veteran showed just why he is an Asian Cup winner who was signed by an English Premier League club. On a night when Hougang pressed Albirex hard, Lee created a yard of space for himself to turn and slot in what could turn out to be a priceless equaliser in terms of the title race.