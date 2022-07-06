Football: SPL shaping up to be a two-horse race, but it's Lion City Sailors' title to lose

SINGAPORE - Even at just the halfway point of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, the title challenge has already become a two-horse race.

Lion City Sailors lead the way with 34 points from 14 games, with Albirex Niigata six points behind with a game in hand. Tanjong Pagar are third with 22 points from 14 games and Tampines are four points adrift of them having played two games fewer.

Japanese side Albirex, who are on a six-match winning streak, are most likely to topple the Sailors - they are the only team yet to lose to them this term - but the challenge ahead is tough given their rivals' squad depth.

Will the Sailors be able to steer themselves comfortably to the title when the season ends in October?

Sailors' title to lose

Former SPL player and head coach Shasi Kumar, now a commentator, said on Wednesday (July 6): "I don't think they'll be runaway winners by 10 or 15 points.

"But if they play to their potential and strength, it's Sailors' title to lose. All Albirex can do is keep winning like they have been doing."

The mid-season signing of Ilhan Fandi from the Young Lions has given the Japanese side a boost, added Shasi. The 19-year-old has already racked up three goals in four games for the White Swans.

This was a point echoed by Football Association of Singapore's head of methodology Philippe Aw, who expects Albirex to be even more cohesive as the season progresses, and push the Sailors all the way.

"Albirex is coming on strong as usual, because when they start the season they have many new players and they require time to gel," said Aw. "Game on game, they're getting stronger."

Best of the rest

If the Sailors do go on to clinch their second title in as many seasons, they will also earn a play-off spot to next season's Asian Champions League (ACL), which will go to the top-placed local side.

The next best local side will be the back-up for continental football next season - they will play in the second-tier AFC Cup only if the Sailors progress into the ACL competition proper.

Tanjong Pagar, the league's bottom side in 2020, have surprised many with their rise - and refusal to slip down the table - this season.

Shasi, however, said he would be surprised if they are able to maintain their position. He noted the Jaguars lost back-to-back games for the first time this season last week, and next play Albirex.

"With the run of games they have and with the squad they have, they can really suffer when they have suspensions and injuries," he said. "I'm afraid for them that the wheels could come off."