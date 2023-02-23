Football: SPL heavyweights Albirex, Sailors and DPMM hungry for more success

SINGAPORE – The title favourites for the new Singapore Premier League (SPL) season may be the usual suspects Lion City Sailors, Albirex Niigata and Brunei DPMM, but the clubs are all embarking on their own comeback journeys this campaign.

The Sailors, owned by tech giant Sea, made waves in 2021 with marquee local and foreign signings and duly won the league. But 2022 was far choppier due to issues both on and off the-pitch, as they failed to retain their title and had to tighten the purse strings and release several players and backroom staff.

Sailors skipper Hariss Harun said: “We want to right the wrongs of how we finished last season. We had a good first half of the season and a good first AFC Champions League campaign. But losing four straight SPL matches and 12 points in September and October was unacceptable and we got what we deserved.

“Like you can see from this state-of-the-art training centre we have now, this club is established to set high standards... and we learnt the hard way that we cannot take success for granted.”

Former South Korea captain Kim Shin-wook has left the club, along with Singapore internationals Hassan Sunny, Shahdan Sulaiman, Gabriel Quak and Faris Ramli. But there is still quality in their ranks, which include Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne and Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes.

New head coach Risto Vidakovic, winner of league championships in the Philippines and the Maldives, has promised “attacking, possession-based and high-pressing football”.

The Bosnian has recruited goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad, who will stand in for the injured Izwan Mahbud in Friday’s season-opener against Tanjong Pagar United at Bishan Stadium, and attackers like Kodai Tanaka from Albirex and Shawal Anuar from Hougang United, while Hariss will switch from defence to his preferred central midfield role.

Vidakovic, 54, said: “We have a good atmosphere and energy in the team, a structure ready and we are working well together. But we cannot stop working, because there is always something to improve. We are going to give everything to get the title back.”

Defending champions Albirex will put up a fight. No other club in world football does it like the Japanese club though – revamp their squad and still come back to win the league five times in seven seasons with a predominantly under-23 side.

This season is no different. After releasing key players like right-back Masaya Idetsu and Tanaka, they engaged an agency to curate replacements that are from Japanese universities or youth teams of J.League clubs. They have also signed Hassan to replace the erratic Takahiro Koga in goal.