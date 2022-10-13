Football: SPL goal machines Kopitovic and Tanaka cross paths as race for Golden Boot nears end

SINGAPORE - They have been on the warpath in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season, leaving teams dazed and wondering what hit them.

And with two games left this term, the league's two most prolific strikers, Boris Kopitovic (Tampines Rovers) and Kodai Tanaka (Albirex Niigata) - each on 31 goals - clash head on.

Their two sides meet at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday evening as they look to pip one another to the league's top scorer award, which remains unclaimed despite Albirex wrapping up the league title last weekend.

If Kopitovic and Tanaka end the season with the same tally, they will share the prize. That, however, will no doubt be an unsatisfactory ending for either player, after what has been a sensational season for both.

Hougang United coach Clement Teo, whose side have conceded to Kopitovic in all four games they have played with Tampines this term, said the striker's recent change in style has made him tough to shackle.

At 1.89m, Kopitovic is a handful for local defenders. Teo noted that the Montenegrin, already known for a physical style of play, has also evolved over the course of the term and "is also playing very differently now than at the beginning of the season".

"He is more of a team player," explained Teo, "and creates chances for his teammates around him. Earlier on, he was very straight and focused on the goal: Go, go, go.

"This change has made him very unpredictable. And when you're unpredictable, you've very hard to mark."

Tampines coach Gavin Lee told The Straits Times in July that he had worked on improving Kopitovic's all-round game, which included defending from the front.

This, added Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir, gave the 27-year-old player a new dimension. Kopitovic had already developed a reputation as a clinical finisher with 25 goals in 35 games over his first two seasons after signing for Tampines in 2020, but has added assists to his game too, racking up 12 in 2022.

Nazri, whose side have been punished five times by Kopitovic this season, said: "We know he can be a typical 'fox in the box', but even then some of the goals he has scored this season have been just brilliant."

Tanaka has also enjoyed his outings against the Young Lions - he has scored seven against the developmental side - and Nazri highlighted the Albirex man's positional sense.

"Tanaka is a natural striker, and after Ilhan Fandi joined the team in April, he has had to play in a different role (as a wide attacker) but they have blended very well.

"It doesn't matter what position or situation he is in, Tanaka is fast, good with his feet and in the air, and the timing of his runs... He's a very talented player," said the former Singapore skipper.