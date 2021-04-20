Football: Spanish court tells Uefa, Fifa not to stop Super League, in preliminary ruling

MADRID (REUTERS) - The World and European soccer bodies, Fifa and Uefa, must not prevent 12 of the continent’s leading clubs from creating a breakaway Super League, a Spanish commercial court said on Tuesday (April 20) in a preliminary ruling.

It was not immediately clear what authority the Madrid court, which adjudicates corporate disputes, had over the Swiss-based soccer bodies.

The court said in a written ruling seen by Reuters that Fifa, Uefa and all its associated soccer federations must not adopt “any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way” the creation of the Super League.

The Super League project is headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and the company that has been set up to the run the competition is based in Madrid.

The company applied to the Spanish court for an injunction to prevent soccer regulators from taking any action against its new league. The judge slapped a preliminary block on Fifa and Uefa at least for the duration of the legal proceedings.

The court intervention came after both Uefa and Fifa warned they would impose sanctions on clubs and players competing in the new league, which has been set up as a rival to Uefa’s established Champions League.