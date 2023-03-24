Football: Spain had no ‘Plan B’ under ex-coach Enrique, says Aspas

MADRID – Spain striker Iago Aspas said on Thursday that former coach Luis Enrique had no “Plan B” which led to them being knocked out of the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

Enrique was sacked after the Spaniards lost on penalties to Morocco in December.

“Luis Enrique had a very clear game plan, but when Plan A didn’t work, there was no Plan B or others for the players to try and change things,” Celta Vigo’s Aspas said ahead of Spain’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway on Saturday.

“I was impatiently waiting for Spain to score,” added the 35-year-old, who was not part of the squad in Qatar.

La Roja, under new boss Luis de la Fuente, will start afresh when they host the Norwegians in Malaga.

They also face Scotland, Georgia and Cyprus in the group, with the top two qualifying for the Finals in Germany.

The 61-year-old de La Fuente had previously coached Spain’s youth teams since 2013, most recently the Under-23 side.

He has overseen sweeping changes to the squad, including the notable decision to recall Aspas and Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Aspas returns for the first time since 2019, having scored 11 goals in 25 league games for Celta Vigo. Arrizabalaga, who has 26 appearances in all competitions so far, last played for Spain in October 2020.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, 33, is also back in the fold for the first time since 2018 while Osasuna’s David Garcia and Espanyol’s Joselu earned their first call-ups.

With Sergio Busquets retiring and his Barcelona colleague Jordi Alba not featuring, there are now no survivors from the team who won Euro 2012.

Barcelona midfielders Gavi and Pedri, who featured at the World Cup, made the cut but their teammates Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia joined Alba in being omitted.