Football: Southampton appoint Selles as manager until end of season

LONDON – English Premier League strugglers Southampton on Friday named Ruben Selles as their manager until the end of the season.

The Spaniard’s appointment follows the sacking of Nathan Jones, who was in charge for just three months. Jones, who was released on Feb 12, is Southampton’s third manager this season.

The Saints are currently bottom of the English top flight.

A brief statement on the club’s website said: “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as men’s first-team manager until the end of the 2022-23 season.”

Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at St Mary’s in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend in Selles’ one game in charge as interim boss. The 39-year-old will next oversee the match against fellow strugglers Leeds United on Saturday. AFP