Football: Southampton appoint Ralph Hasenhuttl as manager

Austrian head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl gestures during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Monaco and Leipzig at the Louis II stadium, in Monaco on Nov 21, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (AFP) - Ralph Hasenhuttl has been tasked in reviving Premier League strugglers Southampton's fortunes after being named their new manager on Wednesday (Dec 5).

The 51-year-old Austrian - who comes into the role on the back of Mark Hughes being sacked on Monday - has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Hasenhuttl attracted Saints' interest through his success at his previous club RB Leipzig, guiding them to second in the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season and the Europa League quarter-finals last term.

He left Leipzig after they finished sixth in the 2017-18 Bundesliga campaign.

"The urgency to find a path back to our potential and to the results that we expect cannot be underestimated," said Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger in a statement.

"For that reason, we are extremely pleased that Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed to become our new manager and do all he can to help guide us back on that path."

