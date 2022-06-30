Football: South Korea submits bid to host 2023 Asian Cup

SEOUL (AFP) - South Korea officially submitted its bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup following China's withdrawal due to the coronavirus, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Thursday (June 30).

China were due to host the tournament in June and July next year, but pulled out of staging the tournament last month due to challenges over its strict zero-Covid strategy.

The Asian Football Confederation then invited new bids to host the quadrennial tournament, saying interested countries must submit their bids by Thursday.

Top regional sides including Japan, South Korea, Australia and reigning champions Qatar had already qualified, as have China.

"Today, the KFA officially submitted a letter of intent to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to the Asian Football Confederation," the KFA said in a tweet.

"South Korea is trying to host and win the Asian Cup for the first time in 63 years! We ask for your support and interest!"

The AFC Asian Cup was first held in 1956, and South Korea hosted its 1960 edition.

The Taegeuk Warriors have only won two Asian Cups, in 1956 and 1960.