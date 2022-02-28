Football: Soucek seals vital 1-0 win for West Ham over Wolves

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tomas Soucek's second-half goal earned West Ham United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Feb 27) to revive their hopes of a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

It was no more than West Ham deserved as they created the better chances against a Wolves side who have also moved into the mix for European qualification.

Declan Rice's curling effort against the post was the closest West Ham came to taking the lead before half-time. But they eventually broke through when Soucek poked home from close range from a Michail Antonio cross in the 59th minute.

Wolves, who conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 to Arsenal on Thursday, had plenty of possession but were unable to seriously test home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham climbed into fifth place with 45 points from 27 games, above Arsenal on goal difference and two behind fourth-place Manchester United.

However, sixth-place Arsenal have three games in hand of the two sides immediately above them. Wolves are eighth with 40 points.