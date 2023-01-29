Football: Son at the double to fire Spurs past Preston in FA Cup

PRESTON, England - Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min returned to form with two goals in their 3-0 defeat of second-tier Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round, with debutant Arnaut Danjuma also on target at Deepdale on Saturday.

South Korean Son has endured a lean season but made the difference with two superb goals after the break as the visitors moved comfortably through to the next round.

Five minutes into the second half the ball was played to Son outside the penalty area and he struck an unstoppable curling left-foot drive low into the corner of the net.

It was only his second goal since mid-October but 19 minutes later he struck again, turning smoothly on the edge of the box from Ivan Perisic’s pass and firing past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

“I needed those goals for my confidence. It was really important. It was the kind of position I like to shoot,” said Son, who has eight Spurs goals in all competitions this season.

“In the first half, I had a couple of chances to shoot but the keeper made a good save.

“As a striker or as an attacking player, the important thing is that you get that goal. It’s important that I could help the team go to the next round,” he told the BBC.

Apart from a brief spell in between Tottenham’s goals, Preston rarely troubled the away side who did not even need to bring leading scorer Harry Kane off the bench.

Kane was unwell during the week having scored the winner at Fulham to become the club’s joint all-time top scorer with 266 goals, matching the tally of Jimmy Greaves.

Dutch forward Danjuma, who signed for Spurs on loan from Spanish club Villarreal this week, came off the bench to score his side’s third with a close-range finish late on.