Football: Some fans angry after Serie A dropped from Singtel TV, Eredivisie rights here also pending

SINGAPORE - Manchester United fan Luo Weixiang was looking forward to watching Italian football champions Juventus take on Chievo in their Serie A opener on Singtel TV tomorrow night.

"I actually don't like Juventus because they have been winning the Serie A for a number of years now, but I wanted to see how Cristiano Ronaldo does for his new club," said the 34-year-old accountant.

The Ballon d'Or winner's switch from Real Madrid to Turin was the biggest move of the summer transfer window.

But Luo and other fans of the Italian league were left disappointed when they found out recently that the telco will no longer broadcast "live" Serie A matches from this season.

He also pointed out that he could no longer catch the Eredivisie action on the Singtel platform, which he used to be able to. The Dutch league started last Saturday.

A Singtel spokesman said: "Eleven Sports previously held the broadcasting rights to Serie A. After deciding to cease their linear TV broadcast in Singapore, Eleven Sports became unavailable on Singtel TV from August 2018.

"Eredivisie rights were held by Fox Sports until recently. "

She added that the subscribers were informed of the changes with tickers on the channels for four weeks.

The Straits Times understands that the broadcast rights for Singapore for the Serie A, Eredivisie and the Uefa Champions League have yet to be announced.

Singtel has been broadcasting the popular English Premier League since the 2010-11 season and its current three-year deal is until next May. Its cheapest football package mio Stadium+ costs $64.90 a month on a two-year deal.

The telco confirmed that it will still show action from the Bundesliga, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League and the AFC Cup.

Some irate fans have left comments on Singtel's Facebook page over the last few days over the Serie A issue and also called for rebates to be given because, as Luo noted, "for the same amount I paid last year, I am getting fewer channels".

However, Singtel TV's terms and conditions state that "all Singtel TV content provided to customer is subject to change, removal, replacement or addition from time to time at SingNet's sole discretion" and customers "may not request for any changes to the content packs".

Additional reporting by David Lee