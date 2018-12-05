Football: Six foreigners interviewed so far for national coach's job

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has interviewed six foreign candidates - from about 35 applicants - for the job of national coach, with another two or three to join the auditions.

This was revealed by FAS president Lim Kia Tong on Wednesday (Dec 5) on the sidelines of an appreciation dinner for stakeholders, fans and the media after the Lions' Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign, which saw the team bow out in the group stage.

"We have interviewed at least six (candidates)," Lim said in reply to a question from The Straits Times. "Most of them have an inclination for youth development. This is how we are going to move. We need a national coach not just to assemble a team and play and win glory for Singapore. We also need a national coach who has the tenacity to build up our youth so that eventually, we will replenish the national team."

Lim, a lawyer, added that all six candidates interviewed are a mix of Asians and Europeans and the FAS could still interview another two or three more suitable applicants.

Fifa's next window for international friendlies is slated for March 19-27 and there is an urgency to appoint the new Lions coach as soon as possible, especially if he is a foreigner and will need time to assess the squad.

FAS supremo Lim acknowledged that, saying: "We hope that everything will be finalised soon, we did indicate that we would like the coach's position to be known at the end of the AFF Cup. Maybe by January."

At the AFF Cup, the Lions, under interim national coach Fandi Ahmad, finished third in the five-team Group B after winning twice (1-0 against Indonesia and 6-1 against Timor-Leste) and losing twice (0-1 against the Philippines and 0-3 against Thailand).