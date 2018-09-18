Football: Singtel to screen Sept 19 Champions League games involving Spurs, Liverpool, Barcelona, Monaco and Dortmund

SINGAPORE - Singtel has announced that it will screen five Champions League matches early on Wednesday morning (Sept 19) - with barely 3½ hours to go till the first game kicks off.

This follows an impasse between the local telco and rights owners DAZN, which has seen fans waiting anxiously for news that they can catch their favourite teams competing in European football's top club competition.

Singtel's announcement, posted on its Facebook page at 9.18pm on Tuesday (Sept 18), informed its followers that the following matches are being screened live:

Inter Milan v Tottenham (mio Sports Ch111, 12.55am)

Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven (Ch112, 12.55am)

Liverpool vs PSG (Ch111, 3am)

Monaco vs Atletico Madrid (Ch112, 3am)

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund (Ch113, 3am)

The three remaining games from the same round which are not being telecast are: Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow, Red Star Belgrade v Napoli and Schalke v Porto.

Amin Razak, a 42-year-old driver, told The Straits Times: "It is unthinkable that we will not be able to watch the Champions League on TV here.

"As a Liverpool fan, I was monitoring Singtel's Facebook page and I'm relieved I can watch Liverpool's opener against PSG."

However, ST understands that this arrangement is only for these five games. It remains to be seen whether future Champions League and Europa League matches will continue to be broadcast live on television here as a deal between DAZN, and local telcos has not been forthcoming thus far.

The ongoing uncertainty has left fans frustrated.

Mr Kelvin Loh, a Manchester United fan whose team play Switzerland's Young Boys on Sept 20 (3am, Singapore time), said: "So does this mean we will also get to watch our opener against Young Boys? It's worrying but Manchester United fans are all holding out hope that our subscriptions will count."

Singtel had broadcast previous seasons of the Champions League on its channels, when the competition was aired on Eurosport, which had held the broadcast rights. But the rights to the upcoming three seasons of both the Champions League and Europa League have since switched hands to DAZN.

DAZN is a video-streaming service owned by UK-based sports media company Perform Group, which also owns the website Goal.

This is not the first time that negotiations have dragged on between rights owners of major sporting events and local broadcasters.

In 2016, Mediacorp struck a deal with broadcast rights holder Dentsu for the Olympic Games only a day before the opening ceremony. Similarly, Eleven Sports reached an 11th-hour deal with Dentsu to telecast February's Winter Olympics a day before it began.