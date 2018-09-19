Football: Singtel to screen 11 Champions League and Europa League games on Sept 20-21, but uncertainty remains over rest of season

The late European football drama continues as Singtel announced it will broadcast five Champions League games on Thursday morning (Sept 20) and six Europa League matches on Friday morning.

In a Facebook post published at 3.08pm on Wednesday, Singtel revealed the matches they will screen on mio Sports.

The Champions League games are:

- Ajax v AEK Athens (Ch111, 12.55am)

- Shakhtar Donetsk v Hoffenheim (Ch112, 12.55am)

- Young Boys v Manchester United (Ch111, 3am)

- Manchester City v Lyon (Ch112, 3am)

- Real Madrid v Roma (Ch113, 3am)

The Europa League matches are:

- PAOK Thessaloniki v Chelsea (Ch111, 12.55am)

- Sevilla v Standard Liege (Ch112, 12.55am)

- Villarreal v Rangers (Ch113, 12.55am)

- Arsenal v Vorskla (Ch111, 3am)

- F91 Dudelange v Milan (Ch112, 3am)

- Ludogorets Razgrad v Bayer Leverkusen (Ch113, 3am)

However, the telco made no mention of whether it has secured the broadcast rights to these two competitions for the entire season from rights owners DAZN. The next round of group games will be played on Oct 3-5.

It is understood that Singtel and StarHub are still in negotiations with DAZN.

This move - to telecast selected matches in Singapore when a firm deal to broadcast the entire season has yet to be struck - is believed to be unprecedented.

In Malaysia, after a similar impasse, Astro managed to secure a last-minute deal just before the first round of group-stage matches kicked off early on Wednesday morning.