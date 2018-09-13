Football: Singtel secures rights to air FA Cup, Dutch Eredivisie and Chinese Super League

SINGAPORE - Fans of English football in Singapore will be able to continue following the world's oldest national football competition live on television as Singtel has secured the rights to air live matches of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup season, which kicks off in November, will be available on mio Sports (Singtel TV Ch111) as part of the World Sports+ add-on pack, as well as Action Trio, Variety and Value packs, which also bring football fans live English Premier League action.

While Arsenal are the most successful club in FA Cup history with 13 trophies, another London side, Chelsea, will try to defend their title and claim a ninth triumph.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster has also secured rights to air live games of the Dutch Eredivisie and the Chinese Super League, which will also be aired on its Sports channels and streamed on CAST.

Goh Seow Eng, Singtel managing director for home, consumer Singapore, said on Thursday (Sept 13): "We are pleased to give our customers front-row seats to the FA Cup, which together with the Premier League, are among the world's most-watched football tournaments.

"With the inclusion of the Dutch League and Chinese Super League, our viewers get access to an even wider variety of leagues and games."

Andy Toh, a 24-year-old student who supports Liverpool, said: "It is definitely good news we can get to watch the FA Cup on TV from the comfort of our homes."