Football: Singtel and StarHub to screen English League Cup matches for the first time since 2016

SINGAPORE - League Cup action is back on in Singapore, after local broadcasters Singtel and StarHub inked an 11th-hour agreement on Tuesday (Sept 25) with sports marketing agency Reddentes Sports, who secured the broadcast rights from English Football League's (EFL) official global distributor Pitch International to screen the competition live here.

Both telcos made the announcement on their Facebook pages. From Wednesday morning, football fans in Singapore can watch League Cup games from the third round on their pay TV and over-the-top platforms.

The matches include:

- Oxford United v Manchester City (Singtel Ch111 and StarHub Ch203, Wednesday, 2.45am)

- Manchester United v Derby County (Singtel Ch112 and StarHub Ch202, Wednesday, 3am)

- Liverpool v Chelsea (Singtel Ch111 and StarHub Ch202, Thursday, 2.45am)

- Arsenal v Brentford (Singtel Ch112 and StarHub Ch201, Thursday, 3am)

- Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (Singtel Ch113 and StarHub Ch203, Thursday, 3am)

In addition, both broadcasters will start screening the EFL Championship.

Reddentes Sports managing director Mark Chew said: "We are delighted to see the competition being showcased in Singapore where English football continues to have a passionate following.

"It is encouraging to have secured partnerships with Singtel and StarHub to serve sports fans in Singapore, which ultimately benefits football viewers after missing out on last season's competition."

The last time local telcos carried League Cup matches was in 2016 when Eleven Sports held the broadcast rights to the competition and it was shown on Singtel TV and StarHub Go, which both had Eleven's channels.

However, fans here missed out on the entire competition last season, including the final in which Manchester City beat Arsenal for their fifth title.

Football TV rights issues have hogged the headlines this past week as Champions League and Europa League broadcast here is still up in the air, with Singtel and StarHub continuing to negotiate with rights holders beIN despite the group stages having already kicked off.

There were no new updates by both telcos about the European football competitions at press time.