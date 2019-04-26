Football: Singapore's national women's team to compete in Australia's Arafura Games

SINGAPORE - As part of their preparation for this year's SEA Games, Singapore's national women's football team will compete in the upcoming Arafura Games in Darwin, Australia.

The April 26-May 4 Games was last held in 2011 and is organised by the Northern Territory Government.

The men's and women's football tournament will have unlimited substitutions and each match will be played for 70 minutes with a 10-minute break.

This will be newly-appointed Lionesses' head coach Melisa Ye's first official competition. She said in a statement on Friday (April 26): "It has not been long since I took over the team and the girls are still getting used to my playing style and philosophy.

"This tournament will be beneficial in helping the girls to strengthen their teamwork, especially in our run-up of preparations for selection to the 2019 South-east Asian Games.

"I hope that the girls will remember my philosophy: Respect all, Fear none. We may face tough opponents who are physically stronger and quicker but we have to learn to stand up against them."

The team depart for Darwin on Saturday and open their campaign against Timorese Fugees on Monday at the Darwin Football Stadium. They then face NT Yapas (April 30), Darwin Invitational (May 1) and the Koalas (May 2). The semi-finals and finals are on May 3.

The Singapore squad:

Goalkeepers - Azura Azlan, Hazel Lim.

Defenders - Farhanah Ruhaizat, Syazwani Ruzi, Umairah Hamdan, Angelyn Pang, Nor Aqilah Shazali, Rosnani Azman.

Midfielers - Angeline Chua, Dorcas Chu, Ernie Sulastri, Faradila Rafidi, Izzati Rosni, Wan Nabilah Razali.

Forwards - Raudhah Kamis, Stephanie Dominguez.