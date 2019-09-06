Football: Singapore Under-22 beat Fiji counterparts 2-0 as part of SEA Games prep

SINGAPORE - The national Under-22 football team beat Fiji 2-0 in a friendly match at Bishan Stadium on Friday (Sept 6).

The first goal came less than 10 minutes into the game, when defender Jordan Vestering's cross found midfielder Daniel Goh, who drove the ball past Fiji goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Defender Syahrul Sazali's free kick in the 60th minute doubled the hosts' lead.

The match is part of the Republic's preparations for the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines.

The team is undefeated this year in internationals, having drawn two and won the other four, including the Fiji game.

Fandi Ahmad's boys will face the Pacific Islands side again on Sept 9 in a closed-door friendly match, before a training camp in Japan in October.

Singapore football's best showing at the biennial SEA Games were silvers in 1983, 1985 and 1989.

Their last medal came at the 2013 Games in Myanmar where they finished third. They did not progress to the semi-finals at the last two editions.