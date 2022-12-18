Football: Singapore suffer big blow as Ikhsan Fandi, Adam Swandi ruled out of AFF C’ship

SINGAPORE – With less than a week to go to their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship opener, the Lions have been dealt a severe blow as two key players – striker Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi – have been ruled out because of serious knee injuries.

A Football Association of Singapore spokesman told The Straits Times that “while their follow-up procedures are still being determined, it is confirmed that both players will not be fully fit in time for the upcoming biennial competition”.

He added: “We wish them a swift recovery and look forward to having them back in national colours soon.”

The duo were hurt in Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win over the Maldives at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

After playing a key role in his younger brother Ilhan Fandi’s first international goal in the fifth minute, Ikhsan, 23, went down in the 38th minute during a Lions foray into the Maldives’ penalty box.

In the 61st minute, with Singapore leading 2-1, Adam crumpled into a heap on the right flank after a challenge by Maldives defender Ahmed Numaan.

The 26-year-old Lion City Sailors player, who has 17 caps and one international goal, tried to walk but eventually also needed to be carried off. Both players were taken to the hospital to have the extent of their injuries assessed after the match.

In an Instagram story, Ikhsan quoted the Arabic word for endurance, perseverance and persistence, and wrote on Sunday: “Everything happens for a reason... sabr.”