Football: Singapore starlet Ilhan Fandi set for overseas move

SINGAPORE – Local football’s Young Player of the Year Ilhan Fandi is ready to fly the coop to further his football development.



After scoring 20 goals in 27 Singapore Premier League (SPL) and Singapore Cup matches for Albirex Niigata in 2022, Ilhan confirmed he will not be playing in next season’s SPL. But he was coy when asked about his next destination.

He told The Straits Times: “I think I had a good season this year, and my goal has always been to go overseas and test myself even more in a different environment. I feel it’s best to make the move now, and everything will be finalised soon.”