Football: Singapore Premier League clubs to resume full training sessions from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs have been given the nod to resume full training sessions from Tuesday (Sept 1), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Monday (Aug 31).

Since June 20, the start of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, SPL clubs have been training in groups of five and with no contact allowed.

On the latest announcement, the FAS said: "This is a significant step towards having our clubs resuming football as per normal in this year's SPL season."

Although a date has not been set for the resumption of the league, the FAS said it is continuing to "work alongside the relevant ministries and stakeholders on setting a tentative resumption date in September for the SPL season".

The league, which began on Feb 29, was officially suspended on March 24 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The easing of measures only applies to SPL teams.

Tampines Rovers lead the nine-team table with nine points from four games. Last year's champions Brunei DPMM won their only game of the season so far and are sixth with three points.