Football: Singapore Pools raises $700,000 for charity as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations

SINGAPORE - Singapore Pools kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with two key events for community benefit on Saturday (May 5) as more than $700,000 was raised for the charity and community sectors with strong support from various corporate partners.

Graced by President Halimah Yacob, the Football With A Heart (FWAH) event was held at Our Tampines Hub.

The football charity fundraiser featured an intense four-hour battle, with 40 corporates and over 540 football players battling it out in 139 matches, played on six standard futsal pitches before Team PSA (PSA Corporation Ltd) emerged victorious.

Into its fifth edition, the event is fully funded by Singapore Pools, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Sport Singapore, with support from Tote Board, and Our Tampines Hub.

Singapore Pools chief executive Seah Chin Siong said: "As a long-term partner and supporter committed to fostering a passion for sports and sporting excellence, Singapore Pools is honoured to once again play an integral role in uniting the community for a good cause through FWAH 2018!

"We're grateful to all donors and partners who had contributed to the success of FWAH 2018, and my heartfelt appreciation as well to all sponsors for their generous contributions in support of the designated beneficiaries."

FAS president Lim Kia Tong added: "The FAS has been a proud supporter of FWAH since its inaugural year in 2012, and we are honoured to be a part of such a meaningful event. It is great to see so many organisations come together through and in football.

"Sport is a great social leveller and I am happy that we are able to use football as the platform to raise funds for the beneficiaries through this event."

SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin noted: "On behalf of SportCares, I also would like to thank corporates and volunteers who come out in force each year.

"With their support, SportCares has reached out to more than 21,000 at-risk and underserved constituents bringing the value of sport to bear on their lives."

In conjunction with Singapore Pools' golden jubilee, a community concert celebrating the music talents of the differently-abled community was also held at Our Tampines Hub's Festive Plaza.

Concert With A Heart featured performances from the differently-abled community.

Artistes from Very Special Arts, Handicap Welfare Association, Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), Faith Music Centre and Singapore Children's Society shared the stage with local entertainers Nathan Hartono, Chen Wei Lian and Jack & Rai and drew close to 5,000 spectators.