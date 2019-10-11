Football: Singapore fall 3-0 to Saudi Arabia in World Cup Qualifier

SINGAPORE - After sitting atop Group D of the World Cup Qualifiers following their first two games, the Lions were brought back to earth after suffering a 3-0 defeat by Asian powerhouses Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Stadium in Buraidah on Thursday (Oct 10).

Abdulfattah Asiri opened the scoring in the 28th minute as he tucked in Abdulelah Al-Malki's cut back.

Instead of wilting, Singapore managed some decent passages of play as Yasir Hanapi forced Mohammed Al-Owais into a smart stop in the 31st minute with an angled shot, four minutes later, Lions skipper Hariss Harun also tested the Saudi goalkeeper from range.

Singapore custodian Izwan Mahbud kept his side in the game just before the break when he kept out Abdullah Al-Hamdan's penalty after Safuwan Baharudin had bundled over Abdulfattah in the box.

But world No. 70 Saudi Arabia, who have never lost to Singapore in 10 previous encounters, showed their superiority in the second half as they laid siege on the 157th-ranked visitors' goal.

The hosts were rewarded in the 61st minute when Abdullah converted Mohammed Al-Breik's right-wing cross on the second attempt.

Abdulfattah then completed the scoring six minutes later when he slotted home Abdullah's square pass.

The result was Singapore's first competitive loss under coach Tatsuma Yoshida, but also Saudi's first win in this campaign as the Green Falcons go top of Group D with four points from two games while the Lions slip to second, level on points after three games but with an inferior goal difference.

Singapore's next qualifier is against Uzbekistan - who are third with three points from two games after beating Yemen 5-0 - at the National Stadium on Tuesday.