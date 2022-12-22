Football: Singapore counting on golden ‘oldies’ at AFF Championship

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s centurion goalkeeper Hassan Sunny laughed when he regaled the story about how the senior players “bullied” a 16-year-old Hariss Harun when the teenager just broke in the national team.

He said: “After one training session, we saw him walking empty-handed, so we shouted at him, ‘Eh, you play national team for 10 years already, is it?’

“We made him carry footballs and clean boots, but it wasn’t anything mean-spirited, it was just a way of keeping the young players’ feet on the ground.

“In the blink of an eye, he is twice the age at 32 and national captain, while I am also 38 already.”

There is no denying the Lions’ Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship squad is an ageing one with 13 aged 30 and above.

While they can still do their job well – Hassan earned plaudits for making 10 saves in nine-man Singapore’s 4-2 defeat by Indonesia in the second leg of last year’s semi-finals, while 33-year-old midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman was named Man of the Match – they are approaching the twilight of their careers.

For many, this has actually made them hungrier to not just keep playing but maintain a proud tradition of winning the regional title at least once in every decade since the competition began in 1996.

But regardless of whether they replicate the success of 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012 this year, they hope their indomitable spirit can be a legacy for future generations.

Hassan, who will be involved in a record ninth AFF Championship, said: “I was the back-up when we won the titles in 2004 and 2007, so of course it would be nice to win one as the No. 1.

“It is an honour to be part of so many editions and I’m thankful coach Takayuki Nishigaya still trusts me because on paper it won’t be easy to pick someone my age.

“On my part, I have never taken a starting spot for granted, because I have gone through so many injuries and challenges and hard work to get to where I am.

“Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez is a perfect example - he was a nobody a few years ago, and now he is a key member of their World Cup-winning team. If you have no heart and no patience when you are on the bench, then you won’t achieve anything.

“There’s God’s will and hard work, and you make your own luck too, I hope the young ones can learn from this.”