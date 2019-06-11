Football: Singapore beaten 2-1 by Myanmar at home, in Tatsuma Yoshida's second game

SINGAPORE - The honeymoon period is already over for new Singapore football coach Tatsuma Yoshida.

The Japanese coach, who took charge on May 30, suffered his first defeat as the Lions' tamer on Tuesday night (June 11) after Myanmar humbled the Lions 2-1 at the National Stadium.

The result comes three days after their 4-3 win over the Solomon Islands - Yoshida's first game in charge - at the same venue, which was riddled with stray passes and individual errors from the home side.

Against Myanmar, the Singapore players were once again punished for their mistakes.

After just five minutes, a misplaced pass by defender Shakir Hamzah in the opposition half set the Myanmarese off on a counter-attack. Aung Thu darted off on a run and carried the ball across half the pitch, before playing in Kyaw Ko Ko, who spun his marker and fired low into goal.

Stung, the hosts equalised in the 24th minute through Gabriel Quak, who scored off his own rebound after seeing Myanmar goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet save his first attempt. Quak, 28, had also scored against the Solomon Islands.

But the Lions could not build on the goal, and both sides struggled to create clear chances, until another error by Singapore led to Myanmar's winner.

Once again, the Republic lost the ball because of an under-hit pass - this time by Quak - in the opposition half. Once again, Myanmar broke away on a counter-attack. And once again, Ko Ko was the benefactor, sliding the ball past Hassan Sunny to grab his second goal of the night.

Khairul Amri - who came off the bench in the last match and was involved in two goals then - had the best chance to equalise for Singapore, but he sent a free header wide nine minutes before the end.