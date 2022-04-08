Football: Signing the right characters key to Tanjong Pagar's rise in the Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE - Against Tampines Rovers on Wednesday (April 6), Tanjong Pagar United extended their record of being the only unbeaten team remaining in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season in the most on-brand way possible; pulling off a "mini Istanbul" and coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in injury time.

It was the latest example of the team's new-found tenacity and resilience, which have transformed them from one which did not win a single game in 2020 to this year's surprise package.

Unsurprisingly, confidence is running high in the Jaguars camp as they prepare to face leaders Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

"Us coaches knew the players were going to do something against Tampines, we just didn't know when," said former national midfielder and head coach Hasrin Jailani. "It just so happened they left it to the very last minute. But the self-belief in ourselves was always there."

On Friday, he was named the SPL's Coach of the Month for March while midfielder Mirko Sugic took home the Player of the Month award.

Captain Faritz Hameed, who has been at Tanjong Pagar since 2020 when they returned to the SPL after a five-year absence due to financial woes, said the team's progress began last year after some prudent recruitment.

The 32-year-old is one of only five survivors from the 2020 roster. He said: "From the very start in 2020, Along (ex-Lions striker and team manager Noh Alam Shah) told me it doesn't matter who we bring in, as long as it's a good character, someone who won't disrupt the harmony in the team. They want players who are a reflection of who they are."

One such player is wingback Aqhari Abdullah, who joined this term from the Sailors where he had spent the previous five seasons.

"From the first time I stepped in the dressing room, I felt an aura, and the camaraderie within the team," he said.

"Even from the outside, I knew they had strong team spirit because whenever I played against them, because I played on the flank, I would hear the whole bench yelling at me throughout the game, trying to distract me.

"I feel like the never-say-die attitude of this team suits my personality too."

Asked if the Jaguars are out to make a statement against the Sailors, Faritz bristled and said: "How many times do we have to prove it's not a fluke?

"We were the only team to beat Albirex Niigata last season. People don't bring that up but like to talk about how we didn't win a game in 2020.

"Anyway the pressure is all on the Sailors. As players, we relish the challenge of going up against the league favourites."

Hasrin agreed with his skipper and added: "We are going to lose at some point this season. When and how, we don't know.

"But this run has given all the players a boost. They pushed all the way to the end against Tampines because they didn't want to lose that unbeaten record. And because they're fighters. They'll want to keep going as long as they can."