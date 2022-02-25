Football: Shock on first day of 2022 SPL season as Tanjong Pagar down Albirex

SINGAPORE- If Tanjong Pagar United had their way, the season opener against Albirex Niigata on Friday (Feb 25) would not have been played.

But the Jaguars overcame adversity to register a shock 2-0 victory over Albirex in the first match of the 2022 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season at the Jurong East Stadium.

The Straits Times understands that the Jaguars had unsuccessfully applied to have the fixture postponed due to a spate of Covid-19 cases within their ranks.

The Jaguars, who finished fifth in the eight-team SPL last season, managed to name only five out of the permitted nine substitutes - two of which were goalkeepers.

Shahrin Saberin missed out due to suspension, Shakir Hamzah was out due to a serious knee injury suffered during last year's Suzuki Cup, while new signing Daniel Bennett had yet to clear the mandatory fitness test. It is understood that first-team players Khairul Nizam, Khairul Amri and Faizal Raffi were absent after they tested positive for Covid-19 during the week.

As such, before kick-off, a procession was expected and last season's runners-up Albirex would have been licking their lips for revenge as well.

Albirex finished two points behind champions Lion City Sailors last year, and the Japanese side's only defeat came against Tanjong Pagar.

But inside 47 seconds, it was the hamstrung Tanjong Pagar who took a shock lead. Jaguars' new signing Mirko Sugic found Japanese forward Reo Nishiguchi just inside the box and the latter chested the ball and let fly a volley into the back of the net.

And while Albirex were still reeling from conceding the early goal, Tanjong Pagar struck again nine minutes later.

Sugic showed some nifty footwork in the middle of the pitch before a lofted pass put Nishiguchi through on goal. The former Albirex forward made no mistake to make it 2-0.

Matters worsened for an already decimated Tanjong Pagar when Rusyaidi Salime and Muhammad Syukri had to be stretchered off injured. But the valiant Jaguars battled on and took all three points.

Tanjong Pagar coach Hasrin Jailani said they were only hoping that things won't worsen, adding: "Of course, it wasn't an ideal preparation for us . We just had to go and train, and hope it won't get worse.

"We prepared the best we could. The win was purely tactical. With the players we have available, we had to be smart. The players were just focused on what we have and didn't think too much. What we did was to make use of counter-attacks. In terms of our defensive shape, we were excellent.

"Definitely proud of the players today. But it's still early. We lost 6-0 on the first day against Albirex last season. We need to build from this."

The result ended a proud record for Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga, who had been undefeated in his last 35 league matches since a 2-1 loss to Hougang in July 2017. The 53-year-old Japanese tactician, who returned to the club this season, has taken over a squad that have made sweeping changes. No fewer than 17 of 27 first-team members are new faces.

Yoshinaga was left to rue his new-look side's loss of focus. He said: "In the first 10 minutes, we let in goals and that made our game difficult from there. Our players lost their focus after that. We need to improve our attacking game and create more chances. The opponents played exactly like how they wanted to and we couldn't find a way past that."

The 728 fans at Jurong East were elated to have witnessed the unlikely result in the league's opening game, despite the ongoing Omicron surge in the country.

From last August, SPL matches can admit up to 1,000 spectators, who have to produce proof of certification of being fully vaccinated, in order to gain entry.