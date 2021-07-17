Football: Second Tampines Rovers player tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A second Tampines Rovers player has tested positive for Covid-19 after the team's return from Uzbekistan, the club confirmed on Saturday (July 17).

They had played six Asian Champions League (ACL) group-stage matches in Tashkent between June 25 and July 10.

In a statement, the Singapore Premier League club confirmed that another member of the travelling squad has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The statement said: "After having previously tested negative, this squad member came down with a fever in the quarantine hotel yesterday. He was brought to hospital yesterday evening for observation. Earlier today, tests confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

"His condition is currently stable and the club will issue further updates if and when applicable. Please join us in wishing our affected colleagues a speedy and complete recovery."

On Wednesday, The Straits Times reported that one of the Stags' defenders, who is believed to be unvaccinated and is asymptomatic, was under observation at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

ST understands that the rest of the Stags' squad are all serving a two-week quarantine at various designated quarantine hotels around the island in accordance with the Ministry of Health's protocols.