Football: British rescuers end search for missing plane carrying soccer player Sala

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, (REUTERS) - Rescuers ended their search on Thursday (Jan 24) for the plane carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala, which disappeared over the English Channel three days ago, after saying there was little chance anyone aboard the plane had survived.

Sala, Cardiff City’s new signing, and the plane’s pilot, David Ibbotson, have been missing since Monday night.

Rescuers have scoured over 2,000 sq km but have found no trace of the aircraft or those on board.

“We reviewed all the information available to us, as well as knowing what emergency equipment was on board, and have taken the difficult decision to end the search,” Guernsey Harbour Master Captain David Barker said in a statement.

“Next of kin have been informed of this development, and my thoughts go out to the family of the pilot and passenger at this most difficult of times.”

After the plane disappeared, a recording emerged of a fearful voice message Sala apparently sent in which he expressed concern about the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft he was flying in.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward was en route from Nantes in western France to make his debut for Welsh team Cardiff City.

Barker said the search had involved 80 hours combined flying time by three planes and five helicopters, with two lifeboats and other ships in the area also helping.

“Although we are no longer actively searching, the incident remains open and we will be broadcasting to all vessels and aircraft in the area to keep a look out for any trace of the aircraft. This will continue indefinitely,” he said.