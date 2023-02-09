Football: ‘Magnificent’ Sancho salvages Man United draw with managerless Leeds

MANCHESTER, England - Jadon Sancho’s first goal since September denied managerless Leeds a famous win at Old Trafford as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Sancho has been sidelined for much of the season by fitness issues, but came off the bench to rescue a point and stretch United’s unbeaten run at home to 16 games.

“I have mixed feelings,” United coach Erik ten Hag said. “Of course, in the end we were happy to win a point – but we dropped two points. It’s a very bad start, unacceptable, especially in a derby you have to be ready to battle and take responsibility.

“He (Sancho) is all the way back. We know he’s a magnificent player. I think consistently he can have a big impact. But he has to work hard. It will motivate him to get more.”

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday following a run of seven league games without a win.

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala had just one 20-minute training session to prepare for the trip across The Pennines, but they had been on course for a first victory over United since 2010.

Wilfried Gnonto gave the visitors the perfect start after just a minute and Raphael Varane’s own goal doubled their advantage early in the second half.

Marcus Rashford’s 20th goal of the season sparked the United fightback before Sancho equalised.

A point leaves third-placed United still seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, having played two games more.

The draw is more valuable to Leeds, who edge one point clear of the relegation zone.

“I’m really proud of the performance of the players,” Leeds’ Michael Skubala said. “They worked hard. I thought we did enough to win the game.

“I’ve just been busy with this game. That (new manager appointment) is up to the board. I hope the fans and club can be proud.”

Gnonto has been a consistent bright spark of an otherwise sad season for Leeds and exploded the game into life after just 60 seconds as he found the bottom corner for his fourth goal in seven games.

United badly missed the presence of the suspended Casemiro in midfield, which allowed Leeds to counter-attack at will.

Pascal Struijk could have doubled their lead inside 12 minutes as David De Gea was forced into a save from point-blank range to deny the Dutch defender.

But the losses of Luis Sinisterra to injury and Struijk due to concussion halted Leeds’ momentum and they ended up clinging onto their lead before half-time.