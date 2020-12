LONDON (AFP) - Sam Allardyce has been named manager of Premier League strugglers West Brom to replace Slaven Bilic who was sacked earlier on Wednesday (Dec 16), the club announced.

The 66-year-old, who had a brief spell as England manager in 2016, signed an 18-month contract in what is his first managerial post since leaving Everton in May 2018.

Bilic was sacked just hours after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City but with West Brom second from bottom of the table after 13 matches.