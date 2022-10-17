Football: Salah gives Liverpool lift-off to end Man City's unbeaten start

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season as Mohamed Salah's strike 14 minutes from time kickstarted the Reds' campaign in a 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but kept their title aspirations alive with just a third league win of the season.

Klopp was sent off in the closing stages as he lost the plot with the officials for refusing to award Salah a free-kick.

But City were also left fuming at referee Anthony Taylor after he disallowed Phil Foden's strike early in the second half after a VAR review.

For all their achievements under Pep Guardiola, City are still to master Anfield in front of a crowd as Liverpool's proud unbeaten home league record with fans in attendance dating back to 2017 goes on.

Klopp claimed in his pre-match press conference that no one can compete with the wealth of resources at City's disposal after adding Haaland to a squad filled with seasoned Premier League winners.

But the Norwegian's 10-game scoring streak at club level came to an end on an afternoon Liverpool will hope gives their season lift-off.

Liverpool have caused City more problems than anyone else in England over the past five years and belied the form of both sides heading into the game to inflict the champions' first league defeat since February.

Even in a cagey first 45 minutes, Haaland remained a major threat and will believe he should have opened the scoring before the break.

A lacklustre first half was followed by an explosive second period.

Salah should have opened the scoring when he latched onto Roberto Firmino's through ball and Ederson made a brilliant save low to his right.

Seconds later the ball was in the Liverpool net as Foden swept home the loose ball after Alisson Becker bravely saved at Haaland's feet.

However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for a foul by Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.