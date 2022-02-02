Football: Sailors youth players, staff see benefits after six-week European stint

SINGAPORE - It was a journey meant, primarily, to aid in their sporting development but a six-week stint in Germany and the Netherlands last November provided much more for a group of youth footballers at Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors.

The team, comprised mainly of players born in 2007 and 2008, posted an attention-grabbing 27-0 win over sixth-tier German side SV Luner in their first game after arriving in Europe on Nov 6.

They played 11 matches across 42 days, taking on some higher quality opposition and collected a record of six wins, four losses and one draw. But the results, goals and dribbles were not what left the deepest impression on the teenagers.

"What I learned," team skipper Idzham Eszuan, 14, told The Straits Times, "was responsibility and how to take care of my stuff and myself. This was the first time I was away from my family for so long."

This applied to most of the players in the team, and made adapting to jet lag and the European winter no easier.

Sailors academy director Luka Lalic, a former youth coach at Dutch side Feyenoord, said this "reaction to pressure" was exactly what he wanted to see from his players when he drew up plans for the training trip, adding that scorelines and results were secondary.

"The idea was to provide these guys with strong opposition and good challenges, and see how they respond to it - and then managing that response," said the 34-year-old former Serbia youth player.

He and academy general manager Tan Li Yu came up with an itinerary for the excursion - understood to cost six figures - before presenting them to Sailors owner Forrest Li, who "did not hesitate at all" to green light the investment.

The players, added Lalic, were thrilled at the idea. So too, were most of the parents, although some were apprehensive, mainly with concerns over Covid-19.

But these were allayed through video conference briefings and meetings about protocols and arrangements put in place on the trip, said Lincoln Mao, father of forward Nathan, 13.

"My wife and I knew the trip represented a great opportunity for Nate to develop as a player as well as grow as a person, and learn personal responsibility," said the pastor, 42.

Logistic arrangements went smoothly for the Sailors' travelling party of more than 40, including coaches and administrators, allowing the players to focus on the football. The trip also allowed them to play 11-a-side games after almost two years, as pandemic restrictions in Singapore had limited such opportunities.

The junior Sailors even beat their counterparts from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 7-0, although they suffered a 6-0 defeat four days later in a second sparring match.