Football: Sailors' Korean-born midfielder Song Ui-young is now a Singaporean

SINGAPORE - South Korea-born midfielder Song Ui-young's desire and determination to play for Singapore has paid off as his application to become a citizen has been approved.

It is understood he is the first South Korean footballer to be granted Singapore citizenship.

The 27-year-old took his oath at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (Aug 20), and was sure what his next targets are.

He told The Straits Times on Saturday: "I want to get called up to the national team first, and I want to help Singapore win the (Asean Football Federation) Suzuki Cup again."

Song, however, was at a loss for words when asked about this latest development.

The Lion City Sailors player said: "I'm very happy to become a Singapore citizen. I wanted this so much because I have been in Singapore for 10 years, and I have grown to become a better footballer and a better person here.

"It is very difficult to describe more because I'm still nervous and getting used to the feeling. My mother and older sister have complicated feelings also because they feel one of their family has gone away, but they also respect my decision and congratulated me.

"I'm looking forward to my new life as a Singaporean and want to give back to the country and fans through my performances on the pitch."

It is believed that Song was not naturalised under the Foreign Sports Talent (FST) scheme but he is eligible to feature for the Lions as he has satisfied Fifa's five-year residency rule to play for an adopted country at senior level.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has added uncertainty to global sports' scheduling, with the 2020 Suzuki Cup postponed, so Song may have to wait for his Singapore debut, although with his pedigree and age, that is only a matter of time.

He said: "I believe I can contribute to the national team in terms of attacking from midfield, and I have scored goals from this position in the AFC Cup and Singapore Premier League (SPL).

"I have also been playing with many national team players at Home and the Sailors, so there will be no problem in understanding and combination play."

Some of Singapore's naturalised players' citizenship applications were expedited in the past, but these were before Fifa increased the residency requirement from two to five years in 2008. Since then, the Lions have not added to the nine foreign-born footballers they have had under the Foreign Sports Talent (FST) scheme.

The programme has been dormant in local football, with China-born forward Qiu Li the last to be naturalised and eligible to play in 2010.

Song first arrived in Singapore in 2012 to sign for Home United (the Sailors' predecessors before the club was privatised in 2020). He then made a name for himself for being a tenacious midfielder with an eye for goal in recent years.

With Home and the Sailors, he has played 211 games and scored 62 goals. So far this season, he has scored thrice in 10 SPL games to help the Sailors move top of the league with six matches remaining. His two-year deal with the club will run out at the end of the season.

Off the pitch, Song also persevered with his quest to become a Singaporean, requiring three attempts before his permanent residency was approved in 2020. When he first applied in 2017, the ICA told him it did not receive his documents, while his 2018 application was rejected.

Song's new citizenship status will allow the Sailors to use him as a local player and sign another import to boost their squad; SPL rules allow senior local clubs to have four foreign players.

The club wrote on Facebook: "He's always been a part of the Sailors family, and a key member of the team. And we're now delighted to welcome Song to our bigger Lion City family as well.

"Song, congratulations on becoming a Singapore citizen!

"We look forward to many more successful years with you in the Singapore Premier League, and hopefully seeing you don the red of Singapore's Lions soon."