Football: Sailors beaten 2-1 at Tampines as Albirex seize SPL title-race initiative

SINGAPORE - A pair of 2-1 wins on Saturday has seen the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title race momentum swing in favour of Albirex Niigata.

Tampines Rovers did the Japanese side, who won the last of their four SPL titles in 2020, a huge favour by beating defending champions Lion City Sailors at home, while Albirex eked out a narrow comeback victory against Young Lions at Jurong East.

With 54 points from 24 matches, Albirex have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table, with four games to go.

Post-match, Sailors coach Luka Lalic demanded his players reflect on themselves after losing their last two matches.

He said: "Similar to the loss to Geylang, we made easy, silly mistakes, lost the ball and let them score twice. If we make such mistakes, and miss opportunities of our own, against serious teams, we will be punished.

"The pressure has been on us for some time, and now it will switch to Albirex, and it is up to us to chase them now. I asked the boys to take two days off for self-reflection, and we go back to work on Tuesday."

At Our Tampines Hub, the Sailors were missing a huge chunk of their starting defence with Brazilian Pedro Henrique injured, and fellow centre-back Hariss Harun and right-back Hafiz Nor suspended after their 3-1 defeat by Geylang International last Sunday.

As a result, they went for a new-look three-man central defence with Amirul Adli flanked by defensive midfielder M. Anumanthan and left-back Nur Adam Abdullah, as Izwan Mahbud was also preferred in goal over Hassan Sunny.

But more bad news followed with South Korean striker Kim Shin-wook ruled out of the match-day squad after suffering a groin injury during training on Friday.

Fellow imports, Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes and Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne, started from the bench as they were not fully fit. This meant the Sailors kicked off with an all-local line-up.

In a high-quality first half that was matched by lusty cheering from Tampines' Yellow Knights and The Crew on the Sailors' end, Izwan justified his selection by producing two quality saves to deny Shuya Yamashita and Boris Kopitovic.

But he was helpless 10 minutes after the restart when Taufik Suparno robbed Anumanthan in the box to set up Kopitovic for a tap-in that is also the league-leading 29th goal.

This sparked a madcap four-minute spell of frenetic football and top-class finishing.