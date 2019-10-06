Football: Sadio's the Mane man for Liverpool

LIVERPOOL- Records, Jurgen Klopp said last week, are "just a number" but Liverpool are the smallest number away from equalling one of the prestigious. Their 17th consecutive Premier League victory, 2-1 over Leicester, put them just one behind Manchester City's record holders.

Eight games in, they have an eight-point lead and if that is likely to be reduced today, they passed their toughest test and maintained their 100 per cent record.

But it required the most dramatic of endings.

Deep into stoppage time, Sadio Mane collapsed under a nudge from Leicester substitute Marc Albrighton. Referee Christopher Kavanagh gave the spot kick, a decision that was upheld by the video assistant referee.

A nerveless James Milner converted the penalty and Leicester's excellence was in vain.

Brendan Rodgers was applauded by the Liverpool fans before kick-off but defeated on his first return to his old club by his tenant, Klopp, and one of his signings, Milner.

Mane scored 50 Premier League goals in 100 games for the club. Many a striker would be proud of a ratio of one in two.

That Mane is a winger underlines what a special player he has become for Liverpool.

He is also a versatile one. Klopp sprang a surprise by starting with Mohamed Salah as a striker while Roberto Firmino began on the left and Mane on the right.

If neither the Egyptian nor the Brazilian were at their best, the Senegalese reverted to the role he played in his first season at Anfield and scored.

Liverpool had to show patience to forge the breakthrough.

They were muted at the start, while Leicester showed solidity in both organisation and individuals.

The visitors were a contrast to the gung-ho Liverpool team Rodgers almost took to the title.

Just as they had done at Sheffield United seven days earlier, Liverpool scored with their first shot on target.

Such is the pace of the Reds attack that they can unlock a defence that has pushed up with a single pass. So it proved.

Milner delivered the ball from deep in his own half, a stretching Jonny Evans missed it and Mane sprinted away to slot his shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Then, however, it felt like they would rue their inability to add a second goal.

Schmeichel made fine saves either side of half-time from Mane and Salah, the second a brilliant stop. And Firmino shot wide after one of many inviting crosses from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But Leicester posed a threat on the break. Adrian did well to save from Jamie Vardy but was perhaps culpable when James Maddison's shot slipped under his body.

Leicester were the last visiting team to take points at Anfield back in January. Thanks to Milner, there was no repeat of that 1-1 draw.