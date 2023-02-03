Football: Sabitzer is ready to play, says ten Hag

LONDON – No Christian Eriksen, no problem, as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that deadline day loanee Marcel Sabitzer is more than ready to fill the gap when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer became a late target for United on Tuesday after key playmaker Eriksen was ruled out because of an ankle injury that could sideline him until early May.

The club did their business swiftly, and ten Hag confirmed that the Austrian will be in the squad for Saturday and he will be involved at some point.

“He did only one session (of training) but you can see he’s a very fit player and I didn’t have different expectations coming from Bayern Munich and Germany, because their fitness is always good. I think he is ready to play,” said the United boss.

“I think he’s a really smart player and I think we gave him some guidance but he knows what to do, he knows the job.”

According to statistics compiled by Sky Sports, United will not miss Eriksen much if Sabitzer can hit the ground running.

Since the 2021-22 season, Eriksen has averaged 55 passes per game (82 per cent accuracy) while Sabitzer has 65 (84 per cent).

They are both equal on passes in the final third with 20 each.

Eriksen, however, has about two chances created per game while Sabitzer has one. But the latter has more touches (83) every time he plays compared to Eriksen (71).

United are high in confidence heading into the match after booking their spot in the Feb 26 League Cup final against Newcastle with a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Ten Hag’s men are in fourth place in the Premier League, three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand, and are the only English club still competing in all four competitions.

Their home form in recent months has also been exemplary. They have won their last 12 games at Old Trafford in all competitions, including their last five in the Premier League.

However, ten Hag has warned his men not to get ahead of themselves as they are also seeking to avoid a third straight league game without a win – they drew 1-1 at Palace on Jan 18 and then were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal four days later.

United have also not had the best results against Palace in recent years, winning only one of their last five encounters.

“We have a lot to do against them, two weeks ago, we had a bad performance there, I wasn’t happy,” said ten Hag.

“It was 90 per cent focus and energy and we dropped two points. Tomorrow we need a better game, better focus in the game, better conduct in the way of play because we have to beat them and that’s quite clear.”

Besides Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are the other midfielders who are sidelined, while Diogo Dalot is back in training but may not be risked.

Ten Hag declined to comment on Mason Greenwood after criminal charges against the 21-year-old forward were dropped.

Greenwood had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault, but prosecutors said on Thursday the case had been discontinued following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

United have launched their own internal investigation and Greenwood remains suspended from both training and playing.

“I can’t add anything. I refer to the statement of the club,” said ten Hag.

“In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it.”

Palace are 12th in the Premier League but just seven points clear of the relegation zone, so manager Patrick Vieira will start to be concerned about his side’s form.

They have failed to win any of their last five Premier League matches, and have also failed to score in six of their last nine away games.

Vieira was full of praise for United’s acquisition of Sabitzer, saying: “Sabitzer has really good pedigree. He’s one of the best midfielders in Germany.”

He also confirmed that his side’s new signings Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga are in line for their debuts.

The Eagles will be missing the injured former United winger Wilfried Zaha, who joins James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson in the treatment room. AFP, REUTERS