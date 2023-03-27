Football: Ronaldo 'very important' for Portugal, says Martinez

LUXEMBOURG – Cristiano Ronaldo remains a “very important” player for Portugal, coach Roberto Martinez said on Sunday after the veteran striker scored a second successive brace in Euro 2024 qualifying against Luxembourg.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 winners by turning in Nuno Mendes’ header and slotted home another in the 31st minute as Portugal won 6-0.

Ronaldo, who also netted twice against Liechtenstein on Thursday, increased his records of most men’s international appearances and goals to 198 and 122 respectively.

“Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps,” said Martinez, who has restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he was dropped during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The experience he has for the dressing room is very important.

“All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience.

“It’s important to have a complete dressing room.”

Martinez joined Portugal after the World Cup, replacing Fernando Santos, who had been in charge since 2014.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fine start, with his team already two points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group J having scored 10 goals without reply.

Following Ronaldo’s ninth-minute opener, Joao Felix doubled the lead in the 15th minute, rising high to get onto the end of Silva’s cross. Silva then himself headed home a powerful effort three minutes later after being set up by Joao Palhinha.

Bruno Fernandes set up Ronaldo for the fourth just past the half hour mark, with a ball over the defence that was finished with pin-point accuracy.

Luxembourg looked bedraggled in the first half but offered more resistance after the break before Rafael Leao’s looping cross allowed fellow substitute Otavio to head home Portugal’s fifth.

Ruben Neves, yet to score for Portugal, struck the crossbar with a 83rd-minute free kick before a penalty was awarded straight after when Luxembourg captain Laurent Jans tripped Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan forward got up off the turf to take the kick but his effort was saved by Luxembourg keeper Anthony Moris.

But Rafael Leao ran half the length of the field to latch onto Reuben Neves’ pass and cut inside before squeezing the ball home for a 6-0 scoreline with two minutes remaining. AFP, REUTERS