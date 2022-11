LONDON - Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with “immediate effect”, the Premier League giants announced on Tuesday.

The Portugal forward’s departure from Old Trafford follows a television interview in which e said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said a United statement. AFP