Football: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr. PHOTO: AFP
RIYADH - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D’Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of their semi-final at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Anderson Talisca’s goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.

Al Ittihad will play Al Fayha, who beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the other Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, in the final on Sunday.

Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3. REUTERS

