Football: Rise of women's game in South-east Asia built on years of hard work

SINGAPORE - It has been almost a month since Tahnai Annis and her teammates created history by securing Philippines' first qualification for the Women's World Cup but the national captain is more than happy to keep reliving that moment.

She recently watched replays of that 4-3 penalty shootout Asian Cup win over Chinese Taipei on Jan 31 and her sense of pride is evident, even through Google Meet.

"It was definitely a bit more emotional just to see it happen, I was just so proud of everyone and you just get all those feelings again that kind of just help you relive it again, which is pretty awesome," the 32-year-old told The Straits Times.

"We're not known to be a football country and our team hasn't been around for that long. For us to have accomplished so much in that small amount of time is a real testament to the hard work put in by the players and the people dedicated to the team."

Days later, Vietnam also secured at spot at next year's World Cup co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand. It is the first time South-east Asia will have two representatives at the quadrennial competition, which will feature a record 32 teams, with slots for Asian sides increased from five to six.

Thailand, the first Asean team to qualify after appearances in 2015 and 2019 which both had 24 countries, could join their neighbours. They are involved in the inter-confederation play-offs next year.

For Philippines Football Federation (PFF) women's football department head Belay Fernando, 35, World Cup qualification is a culmination of a decade's worth of efforts to improve the game in her country.

Before the PFF Women's League was launched in 2016, the main competition for women's football was the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), a collegiate sports tournament involving student-athletes from eight Metro Manila universities.

While this produced some good footballers, there was a need to create more avenues beyond the UAAP seasons.

The Women's League, cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic, returns this year and the PFF hopes to eventually turn it into a semi-professional competition. The national team's Asian Cup exploits have also seen corporate sponsors express interest in the league.

Fernando, who represented the Malditas between 2009 and 2013, said the federation is also working to support clubs in the league to rectify the issue of clubs dropping out of the competition after one season.

Annis hopes that the team's recent success will encourage more investment across all levels from the youth to senior teams.

She said: "It needs to be something that can be sustainable over time and keeps growing, even if it's just a gradual growth and investment, as long as that intention is there to continue to invest in women's football or women's sport."

The PFF also expanded its talent pool by holding training camps overseas since the early 2010s to talent scout Filipino players or those of Filipino heritage such as Annis, who was born in the United States.

Only six of the 23 players on their Asian Cup roster were based domestically. Twelve played in the US, three in Europe, while two ply their trade in Japan's Women Empowerment League.