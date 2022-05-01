Football: Richarlison nets winner as desperate Everton beat Chelsea

Richarlison of Everton in action on May 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LIVERPOOL (REUTERS) - Striker Richarlison profited from a Chelsea error to secure struggling Everton a 1-0 Premier League win and what could be a precious three points in their bid to avoid relegation at a rocking Goodison Park on Sunday (May 1).

The home side grabbed the lead a minute into the second half after Cesar Azpilicueta gave up possession under pressure from the Brazilian forward, who harried the Chelsea captain into a mistake before slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea dominated possession and Everton had to hold on grimly for the final half-hour. They stay in the relegation zone, but move to within two points of Burnley and Leeds United with a game in hand.

Chelsea remain third with 66 points from 34 games as they bid to qualify for the Champions League. They are six points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, but have now played a game more.

