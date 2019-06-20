Football: Retired PSG defender Maxwell denies assaulting his former wife

SAO PAULO (AFP) - Brazilian police said on Thursday (June 20) that they were investigating an alleged assault by former Paris Saint-Germain left-back Maxwell on his former wife.

News website G1 reported Giulia Reverendo Andrade had filed the complaint of assault which she says left her with two fractured toes, on March 27.

"I am saddened to see how someone who I lived with and is the mother of my marvellous children has used the law in a distorted way," said Maxwell, now an official at PSG, who denies the allegations.

"For the good of my children I will prove my total innocence and I will show they are simply lies," he added in a statement published by his entourage.

The 37-year-old took up the position of technical co-ordinator at the Parisian club after retiring from playing in 2017, following a career which included spells at Barcelona, Inter Milan and Ajax. He played 10 times for the Brazil national team.