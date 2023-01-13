Football: Resurgent Man United seek revenge against Man City

LONDON - Manchester United were outclassed by Manchester City in the last local derby, but the mood could not be more different as they prepare to host their city rivals in the Premier League on Saturday in the middle of a remarkable run of form.

Arsenal lead the standings on 44 points after 17 games, five ahead of City. United are fourth on 35 points, level with third-placed Newcastle, who have played a game more.

Since being thrashed 6-3 by City on Oct 2, United have won 15 out of 18 matches in all competitions and lost only once, while they are on a run of eight consecutive victories.

When asked on Friday what has changed since, manager Erik ten Hag said: “It was a lesson, we took the lesson and from that point on, we have made huge progress.

“That game was a setback, then you have to act, to deliver. You have to go through certain steps, you need a clear vision, a clear point where you want to go, a direction.

“Then it is about development. We have to prove that tomorrow on the pitch. Last time we didn’t do well and we have to do it better. We have to be brave, have to believe and have to play our game.”

United’s resurgence has been led by in-form striker Marcus Rashford, who has scored seven goals in his last six matches, and midfielder Casemiro.

The latter was surprisingly left out of the line-up for the last derby but has started all 10 of United’s league games since then and has added some much-needed stability, as well as aggression, to ten Hag’s midfield.

The Brazilian has made more tackles than any player in the league’s top six this season, according to statistics website FBref.com, and has contributed two assists and two goals despite being the team’s most defensive midfielder.

Another key influence in United’s turnaround is ten Hag, who has been firm with players on team discipline, dropping Rashford to the bench when he turned up late to a team meeting and banishing the now departed Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving a match early.

“Nobody is bigger than the team. That’s not about 11 players but the whole squad,” he told radio station Talksport this week.

“Everyone has one aim and they’re working hard for that with togetherness. When we keep this going, we can achieve a lot.”

Diogo Dalot is doubtful with a hamstring problem, while Bruno Fernandes will be back in the line-up after missing the League Cup quarter-final win over Charlton Athletic due to suspension.

City have rarely reached the heights of that sparkling performance in October and are in stuttering form ahead of the derby, dropping points twice in their last four league matches while they slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat by Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday.