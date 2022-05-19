Football: Resurgent Lopes key to Sailors season

SINGAPORE - The arrival of South Korean coach Kim Do-hoon last May almost spelt the end of Diego Lopes' Lion City Sailors career.

The Singapore Premier League's most expensive player, who arrived for $2.9 million from Rio Ave last year, had seemingly settled down well, averaging 79 minutes in his first 10 games as he compiled five goals and four assists.

His technique was not in question. There were plenty of crowd-tickling tricks and flicks but not enough coach-pleasing application of getting stuck in for the team.

Under Kim, who places an emphasis on defensive solidity and aggression, Lopes started twice and came off the bench seven times in the last 10 games of the season, averaging 46 minutes per game and notching just one goal and one assist.

Kim told The Straits Times: "I told him, 'You press once and you stop, you're standing on the pitch, playing an individual game and not with the team.'

"We had lots of meetings and I think it put a bit of a scratch on his pride and dug deep into his emotions because I was very honest and direct with him.

"And all credit to him because he put in a lot of effort and really changed himself."

Taking on board the critique like a true professional and not a prima donna, the tweaks started from pre-season with an external nutritionist engaged to tailor-make a diet to reduce Lopes' body fat and give him more energy for training and matches.

This meant cutting down on his sugar intake, quitting chocolate, religiously keeping to 150 grams of white meat, 70 grams of rice and 30 grams of beans per meal and drinking more than four litres of water per day.

The 1.71-metre playmaker also put in extra strength training work to ensure he could make and win more physical challenges.

"I was discouraged and started doubting myself at first, but I managed to overcome that with hard work, and now I'm in a good moment again," said Lopes.

"It's the coach's decision who are going to start. As a player, my job is to get ready, be fit and available whenever he calls on me. I just continue doing my best, working and training harder with more intensity, and maybe the coach now see the difference."

The results are obvious this term - he has averaged 77 minutes in 14 matches and grabbed five goals and one assist, and won over Kim, who now regards him "an important part of the team for the rest of the season".

Ahead of their tantalising clash against Tampines Rovers on Saturday (May 21), Lopes shared that while his football skills were honed on the streets and futsal halls in Sao Paulo, his tough mentality was built when he moved to Portugal and signed for Benfica at 14.