Football: Remiro rocks boat as Real Madrid drop points in title race

MADRID – Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro made a string of fine saves to frustrate Real Madrid in a 0-0 draw on Sunday, leaving Barcelona five points clear at the top of La Liga.

After the Catalans beat Girona 1-0 on Saturday, Real needed to win to stay three points behind their rivals in the title race, but Remiro ensured otherwise, keeping third-placed Sociedad on the champions’ tail.

Vinicius Junior had three good chances repelled by Remiro among other Real openings, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side sparkled but failed to find the goal their performance deserved.

The draw continues a mixed start to 2023 for the La Liga giants, who also suffered a Spanish Super Cup final to Barca, but reaching the Copa del Rey semis on Thursday with an extra-time win over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

“It was one of the best games we’ve played this season,” Ancelotti said.

“It’s true Barca are doing very well, but the season is very long. January is very complicated, but the team have progressed a lot in all areas, in defence, attack, physically.

“The players are starting to improve, the injured players (will return), so we are confident for the coming months, we can get stuck into it in the second half of the season.”

Real constructed some slick moves in the first half, with Brazilian forward Vinicius and Rodrygo incessant threats.

The former curled inches wide after a sensational nutmeg on Igor Zubeldia, while the latter teed up Karim Benzema with a backheel, but Remiro saved comfortably.

Ancelotti started with Eduardo Camavinga playing out of position at left-back because of injuries elsewhere, and the former Rennes midfielder thrived.

Vinicius should have opened the scoring before the break but his shot was well kept out by Remiro, the visitors’ last line of defence.

The 27-year-old Spaniard made another smart save from the Brazilian winger early in the second half with his leg to keep his team level, while Fede Valverde hammered a shot wide from distance as Real flowed forward.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was called into serious action for the first time after an hour when Takefusa Kubo broke free on the right, but the Belgian got down well to deny him.

Vinicius was foiled once more by the excellent Remiro, who pushed away the Brazilian’s attempted lob after cleverly accelerating into the box.

Remiro was booked for time-wasting in stoppage time as he eked out every second at a goal kick to clinch a hard-fought point for Sociedad, still three points behind Real.